Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

