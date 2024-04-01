Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$189.46 Average PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.46.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total transaction of C$364,221.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$161.40 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.76.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.038591 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.91%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

