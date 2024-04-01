Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of FC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

