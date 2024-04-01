Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 525,704 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,607,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 123,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,245. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.