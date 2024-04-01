Fusion Capital LLC Buys 359 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $189.50. 5,090,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,875. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

