Fusion Capital LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 193,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,550,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,888 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 508,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,006,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 515,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,916. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

