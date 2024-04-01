Fusion Capital LLC Sells 597 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

