G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

