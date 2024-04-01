G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

