Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

GLPG stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

