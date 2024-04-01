Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.02

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 70444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GAU

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of C$499.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3657588 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Galiano Gold

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Insiders acquired a total of 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652 over the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.