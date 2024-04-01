Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 1,140,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,235,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOTU. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.