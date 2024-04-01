Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

