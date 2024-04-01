Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.82

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 317596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTES. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

