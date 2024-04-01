Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.82

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 94109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

