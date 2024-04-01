GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.67

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 25290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $116.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 3,239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 477,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.