General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

