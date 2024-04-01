GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 9.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,681,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,848,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,805.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.