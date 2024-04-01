GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 9.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,681,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,848,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,057,037.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,848,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,805.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

