Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Glencore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GLCNF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Glencore has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.28.
Glencore Company Profile
