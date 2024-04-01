Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,318,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

About Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.