Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,318,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Globalstar Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
