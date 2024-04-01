Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
