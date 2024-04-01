Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.03

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 2781105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $442,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.