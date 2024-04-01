Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,368,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $9,501,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 132.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,392 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

