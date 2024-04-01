Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grindr by 10,016.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 174,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.29. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

