Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Grindr
Grindr Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:GRND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. 174,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.29. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
