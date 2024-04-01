GXChain Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. GXChain has a market cap of $38.15 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001553 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.