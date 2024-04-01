Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Update

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 4,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $106.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNVR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

