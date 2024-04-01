Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of HMY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $4,667,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,156.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $3,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

