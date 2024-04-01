Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Harvey Norman Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HNORY stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.