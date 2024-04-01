Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2855 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Harvey Norman Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of HNORY stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
