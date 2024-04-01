Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $34.12

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $33.41. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 8,538 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

