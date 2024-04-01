HC Wainwright Increases Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Price Target to $115.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

KRRO opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

