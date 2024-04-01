HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
AQMS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Metals
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.