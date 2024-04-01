HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

AQMS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

