HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,412. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $334.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

