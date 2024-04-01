HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $315.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $303.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.47.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $333.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $334.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.