Head to Head Review: Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) versus ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nova and ASMPT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nova alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $517.92 million 10.01 $136.31 million $4.28 42.25 ASMPT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 2 0 2.67 ASMPT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nova and ASMPT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nova presently has a consensus price target of $151.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. Given Nova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nova is more favorable than ASMPT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Nova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nova and ASMPT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 26.32% 20.55% 13.16% ASMPT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nova beats ASMPT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.