HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HTCR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 373,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,467. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

