Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 129,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

