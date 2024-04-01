Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.08 million, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.