HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 400 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $85,710,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

