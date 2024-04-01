Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.45 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,914 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

