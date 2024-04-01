Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

HRTG traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 287,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

