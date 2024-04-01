Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Up 5.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 179,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 900,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $645.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hesai Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,021,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $15,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,412,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 626,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

