Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires 1,121 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.88. 7,186,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.