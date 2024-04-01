Hofer & Associates. Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 13.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 1,818,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.