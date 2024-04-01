Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.24. The company had a trading volume of 617,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,636. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

