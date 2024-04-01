Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 972 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,992. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

