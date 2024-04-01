holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,146.89 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, holoride has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $111,146.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.80 or 0.05000674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00073881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004138 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

