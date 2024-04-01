Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 15,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.01. 2,158,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,847. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

