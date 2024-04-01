Horizen (ZEN) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.05 or 0.00020237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $208.40 million and $19.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00070979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00041099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,837,125 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

