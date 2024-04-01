Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.