HSBC Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.45.

MS opened at $94.16 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

